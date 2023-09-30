Walkathon held to mark World Heart Day

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 29

As many as 250 people, including the staff of Mini-Secretariat, police personnel, doctors and para-medical staff of Ivy Hospital, Hoshiarpur, participated in a walkathon here on Friday.

The walkathon, which was flagged off by Rahul Chaba, ADC Hoshiarpur, was organised by Ivy Hospital to mark World Heart Day. The walkathon which began at the DC office culminated at Police Lines, Hoshiarpur.

Among others, Dr Ravi Kumar, senior cardiology consultant, Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, cardiology consultant, Sukhwinder Singh, facility head and Dr Sachin Sood, head of medical operations, also participated in the walkathon.

The theme for the World Heart Day this year is ‘Use heart, know heart’. Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Chaba stressed upon the need for managing stress in one’s daily life. He urged residents to care for their heart while paying attention to work management, stress load, healthy diet and regular exercise.

Addressing the participants, Dr Ravi Kumar said, “What you eat, feel and do, everything affects your heart. Understanding and implementing the importance of right diet and exercise from childhood is very essential. Habits are not built in a day. They need to be inculcated right from the beginning.”

