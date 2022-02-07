Wall art to encourage voters to exercise franchise

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 6

In a step aimed at encouraging the voters to exercise their franchise in coming Assembly election, the district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori has started a unique artistic campaign to motivate the voters.

On the major roundabouts and happening places of Jalandhar, iconic characters like Shaktiman, Ghajini, Mogembo and others can be seen encouraging the voters to cast their votes and become a part of democratic set up. The graffitis with famous dialogues and punch lines are adding more flavour to this campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner said the aim of the move is to ensure that more and more people are encouraged for casting their vote in coming polls. He said that since art has special way of disseminating the message so they have drawn these graffitis to motivate the people. He said that it is a humble and artistic endeavour of the district administration to strengthen democracy at the grassroot level.

Thori said right now these graffitis have been drawn under flyover at Bus Stand, flyover at Pathankot Chowk, flyover at Rama Mandi, city Railway station, Verka Milk plant Maqsoodan, PIMS Hospital, PAP flyover, outside Suvidha centre, Lyallpur Khalsa School Nakodar Chowk, Polytechnic College, Ladowali Road, Nehru Garden school and others. He said these places have been carefully selected to assure maximum public reach.