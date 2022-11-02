Wanted in many cases, 3 POs held

Jalandhar, November 1
The city police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases. The accused have been identified as Tinku of New Saraj Ganj in Bhargo Camp, Sandeep Kumar, alias Vicky, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Basti Nau, and Pankaj Kumar of Mohalla Kesari Bagh, near Kapurthala city.
Both Tinku and Vicky were wanted in a liquor smuggling case registered against them at the Bhargo Camp police station. They had been absconding for more than two years. While Pankaj was wanted in a case registered against him at the Bhargo Camp police station in August 2020.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet
Says better connectivity in region need of hour
At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever
Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick
Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire
Ludhiana's Neeraj Saluja was nabbed on Oct 28 for Rs 1,531-c...