Waqf Board enhances grant to school

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 24

Additional Director General of Police MF Farooqui who is also the administrator of Punjab Waqf Board on Wednesday said that every possible effort will be made to provide modern education to students in the schools run by the Waqf Board in the state.

After inaugurating the state-of-the-art computer lab at the Islamia Model School here, he said education is the main pillar for the progress of society and the Punjab Waqf Board will strive to provide modern education to the children to enable them to get employment or self-employment by learning various skills.

He also reviewed the facilities available for students at the Islamia Model School, which has been running since 1990.

Making an important announcement, he said the Punjab Waqf Board has decided to enhance the grant of Rs 8,000 per month being given to the school to Rs 50,000 per month.

He also announced that the Board will provide the latest equipment and other materials for the establishment of language labs and smart classes in the school.

In the lab inaugurated today, four computers, printers, scanners etc have been made available by the Waqf Board so that the students can get modern education in the school itself.

Earlier, a warm welcome was accorded to the distinguished guest by the school management.