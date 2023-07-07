Waqf Board to conduct an audit of Malerkotla hospital

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 6

To bring transparency into the working of government aided healthcare and educational institutions, the Punjab Waqf Board has ordered a third party audit of Hazrat Halima Maternity and General Hospital, Malerkotla.

Giving more information, ADGP-cum-Administrator Punjab Waqf Board MF Farooqui said that the audit would be conducted by an independent firm after reports regarding irregularities were received by the Board.

Notably, there was a surging demand among the community to bring about improvement in the working of the hospital as issues of financial irregularities had been flagged by the people.

Taking a serious note of these plaints, the Punjab Waqf Board has decided to conduct a third party audit of the hospital.

He further mentioned that if any discrepancy was found in the audit, stern action would be taken against the erring officials. He asserted that CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and the Punjab Waqf Board is also working in this direction.

The hospital was offering significant health services to people and more efforts would be made to further upgrade the infrastructure of this hospital so as to provide better healthcare services, said Farooqui.