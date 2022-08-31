Jalandhar: Ward No.76 residents protest against sewage problems

Jalandhar, August 30
Raising slogans against civic body officials, residents of the Ward No.76 held a dharna in front of the Municipal Corporation today against the overflowing sewage in their locality.
Satwinder Singh, a resident said for the past three months they had been dealing with the problem of overflowing sewage. “The stagnant sewage water and the resulting mosquitoes and flies have made our life hell. We have children who are suffering from stomach problems and many have fever too. Despite all these problems, the MC is not taking any action,” he said.
The protesters — who were residents of Gautam Nagar, New Gautam Nagar, Quilla Mohalla, and Mata Sant Kaur Nagar — were not ready to move until MC officials promised them that the problem would get resolved on Wednesday. “After having discussion with everyone, we decided to lift the dharna. But we will come day after tomorrow if they fail to fix the problem,” he said, adding they had raised the matter with the councillor too, but to no avail.
