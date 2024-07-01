Raja Warring, wife Amrita reach out to electorates in Ward No. 76

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 30

As Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur is going door to door in the Jalandhar West areas, PPCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring’s wife Amrita Warring also canvassed in Ward No. 76 of the Assembly segment this evening.

Surinder always stood like a rock Whether there were good or bad times for the party, Surinder Kaur stood like a rock and continued serving the Congress. She never thought of quitting and moving to another party despite allurements. It is time that we support such a candidate over ‘dal-badlu netas’ which the AAP and the BJP have chosen as their candidates. — Amrita Warring, wife of Amarinder S Raja Warring

Warring couple went together and campaigned there for almost two hours. Amid beats of drum, Amrita told the women folk in the localities that they should vote for Surinder Kaur as she represents the women community and has been a grassroots-level worker of the party for the past 25 years.

“Whether there were good times or bad times for the party, this woman stood like a rock and continued serving the Congress. She never thought of quitting and moving to another party despite allurements. It is time that we support such a candidate over ‘dal-badlu netas’ which the AAP and the BJP have chosen as their candidates,” said Amrita. She also expressed concern over the lack of basic amenities in the Assembly segment.

“People are telling me that their sewerage pipes remain clogged. Water overflows from drains of their washrooms, making their lives hell. A short spell of rainfall leads to waterlogging on roads. Now with the CM in town, MC officials are working overtime but this won’t help as people know that this government did nothing for them in 2.5 years and it is all mere eyewash for getting votes,” said Amrita, who had done a hectic campaign for her husband in Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, Raja Warring today alleged that there was complete collapse of governance, law and order and administrative structure in Punjab and people were not feeling safe anymore. He said the AAP government was surviving on grace period as it had already lost its mandate in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections.

Referring to the recent murder of a senior citizen, who was also a social activist, and looting incidents in the city at gunpoint, Warring said: “People never felt so unsafe and insecure in Punjab as they are feeling now under the AAP rule”.

The PCC president referred to the poor civic amenities and complete collapse of civic services in the city. He pointed out that after few hours of rain today, there was flooding in several parts of the city. He promised to address the issue of waterlogging by all means.

“Victory in Jalandhar West will be the final nail in the AAP government’s coffin in Punjab,” he said.

The PCC president cautioned people against voting for the BJP, or any other party in the state. He said voting for the BJP or the BSP would mean voting for the AAP as they were all the proxies of the ruling party.

