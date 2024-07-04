Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 3

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Ludhiana MP, during the inauguration of a party office in Ward No. 47, expressed concern over the current state of Jalandhar West ahead of the bypoll.

The PPCC chief criticised the state government for neglecting Jalandhar West following the defection of their MLA to the BJP. He said switching parties by opportunistic politicians led to these bypoll, with the defector now contesting for the same seat under a different party banner.

“Jalandhar West has been left unattended with significant issues emerging in the constituency due to the absence of a dedicated MLA. The area is particularly afflicted by the drug menace, which is most severe in entire Jalandhar. Despite promises from the AAP government to eradicate this issue, the situation has worsened,” he said seeking support for candidate Surinder Kaur.

‘Satta market’ in Jalandhar West is prevalent. The AAP government has failed to control this illegal market, allowing it to thrive.

