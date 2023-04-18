Warriors beat PTU in friendly cricket match

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 17

Sports Committee of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, organised a friendly cricket match between the PTU campus and the Warriors NGO team in which the latter defeated the former by five overs.

During a 15-over cricket match, the PTU campus team and Warriors NGO team exhibited full sportsman spirit. The match was held under the guidance of Registrar PTU, SK Mishra, who encouraged and hailed the efforts of players in lifting the spirit of the game. Toss was won by PTU team who after opting to bat first was bowled out in less than 12 overs scoring 70 runs.

Warriors team led by Ankur Sehgal chased the target comprehensively with five overs to spare and defeated the PTU team.