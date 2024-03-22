Water conservation need of hour: Expert

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

An expert, on the eve of World Water Day, today emphasised on the urgent need for sustainable water management amid mounting pressures exacerbated by climate change and population growth.

Lupinder Kumar, sub-divisional soil conservation officer of Jalandhar, stressed the criticality of water conservation, particularly within the agricultural sector, given the alarming increase in over-exploited water blocks in the state.

He said groundwater resources of the state were declining at an alarming rate with 117 out of 150 blocks comprising nearly 80% of the state’s geographical area already under over-exploited category.

With groundwater levels plummeting and substantial financial burdens on both the state and farmers due to incessant deepening of borewells, Kumar underscored the need to explore alternative surface water-based irrigation methods while maximising canal water utilisation to halt depletion of groundwater resources.

Highlighting the efficacy of micro-irrigation techniques in not only conserving water, but also reducing energy consumption, he advocated for its widespread adoption, citing its suitability for various crops, including sugarcane and sugar beet.

“The state’s commitment to promoting micro-irrigation is evidenced by plans to cover over 60,000 acres in the next five years, supported by financial assistance from the Horticulture department,” he said.

Furthermore, Kumar highlighted the utilisation of treated wastewater from Sewage Treatment Plants for agricultural irrigation, aligning with the government’s water conservation agenda.

