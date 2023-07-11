Water enters Police Academy in Phillaur as bundh breaches

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 10

Water entered the Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, after a breach in the ‘dhussi bundh’ (kutcha embankment) along the Sutlej in the wee hours today.

Around 200 vehicles of PPA trainees got submerged under nearly five feet water. Six divers, policemen and Army jawans have been deployed to pull out the vehicles. Around 650 trainees were returning to their homes after the completion of their training in the PPA.

AAP MP Sushil Rinku rushed to the site and helped in rescuing people. Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal along with Phillaur SDM Amanpal Singh visited the sites.

DC Sarangal said all precautionary measures had been taken and the situation was being closely watched. A flood-like situation was also witnessed around several villages of Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot and Lohian.

PPA director Anita Punj said waterlogging was also witnessed in the golf ground of the academy. However, water started receding later.

8 relief camps set up

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh has issued orders to evacuate the potentially affected villages as a precautionary measure due to the rising water level in the Beas and the Sutlej. He said preventing any loss of life was top priority of the district administration. People in villages located on the banks of the rivers were to be shifted to safer places as a precaution in the wake of heavy rain and the continuously rising water level in the Sutlej and the Beas. Eight relief camps have been set up for the potentially affected people, besides adequate arrangements for medicines. The DC visited the Dhussi Bandh on the Beas and took stock of the situation on Monday morning.