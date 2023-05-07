Water project refuse along busy road not lifted, commuters hassled

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 6

On any given day, the Workshop Chowk road is abuzz with students and teaching fraternity moving to and fro educational institutes that lie on the stretch. There are at least five colleges and an Apahaj Ashram on the road. It is also home to DAV Ayurvedic College and adjoining pharmacy. Collectively, over 9,000 students frequent the stretch. Besides, residents who have to visit Tagore Hospital, Gulab Devi Hospital, Pingla Ghar and Apahaj Ashram and Burlton Park also use the busy thoroughfare.

Construction material and scrap lie strewn along the road near the Workshop Chowk in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

Considering the heavy traffic on the Workshop Chowk road, one would think that it always remains under authorities’ watch for upkeep. However, it seems otherwise. Ever since the work on the surface water project began in the city, the condition of the road has gone from bad to worse.

The facade and the outer wall of HMV College is littered with discarded construction sacks and damaged pipes left over from the project, garbage and rubble. During the rains, the garbage lets out a stench further harrying commuters and students and raising fear of disease, as stray dogs often feast on garbage piles lying along roads. Residents complain that workers and officials on the project possibly forgot to pick up the waste.

Dr. Ramnita Saini Sharda, Associate Professor, HMV College, and a green activist says, “For over a year, the road has been lying in a deplorable condition. During exams our students encounter the worst time. They have to get to the college soon but are stuck in jams and bottlenecks. Many have met with accidents as there are big potholes besides garbage mounds. Despite it being one of the busiest roads, a majority of it is not available for use due to the lying waste.

HMV College was the first in the region to create a food forest and hence a greenbelt oustide the college. But the land was reclaimed by the MC for the smart city project. Now there is neither the green belt — nor has it been used for any thing else. Many of the trees planted by us have been cut and piles of rubble dot the area.”

Sunny Sharma, who regularly uses the road to get to his residence nearby, says: “There are 9,000 students in all educational institutions alone. Burlton Park is also used by sportspersons. It is alarming that such a key area which should ideally be made into a no-horn zone due to the heavy presence of colleges and hospitals, is facing the administrative apathy. While residents are penalised for any wrongdoing, it also needs to be questioned whether there is any law against firms or departments which dig up roads and leave them in a much worse condition. They are responsible for picking up refuse but they have irresponsibly dumped it all over the road.”

MC Commssioner Abhijeet Kaplish said, “I have travelled through the area. I am aware of the garbage issue. The presence of 66 KV lines in the area poses some obstruction for any new work. We are working to resolve the garbage issue in the city. The problem on the road is in our notice, we will be addressing it soon.”