Water released in Kandi canal after one year

Our Correspondent

Talwara (Hoshiarpur), May 1

Water was released after almost an year in Kandi canal, which was closed due to concrete lining work since June last year.

The Minister of Water Resources, Water Supply and Sanitation, Revenue and Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Punjab, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, on Sunday released water in the canal while inaugurating the stage-I after completion of concrete canal lining work from zero to 30 km near Talwara barrier.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister, who was accompanied by Dasuya MLA Karmaveer Ghuman said, “Irrigation projects are being run smoothly in the state. The Punjab Government is committed to provide adequate water to farmers for irrigation.”

“In the first phase of Kandi canal, the concrete lining of 60 km-long canal from Talwara to Hoshiarpur will cost Rs 125 crore. Out of this distance, the work on 30 km running from RD to Malkoval has been almost completed at a cost of Rs 70 crore,” the minister added.

Under this project costing Rs 125 crore, water would be supplied to 105 villages through pipes from 44 places for irrigation to farmers, the minister said. “A 30 km area of the Dasuya segment and Mukerian has been covered under this project,” the minister added.

Jimpa said in the first phase of the canal, Ghogra distributary, DasuYa, Rajwaha, Mirpur Minor, Panwan distributary, Blaggan minor, Jujhar Rajwaha and Daffar Rajwaha had been cleaned under the MGNREGA scheme so that farmers could get uninterrupted supply of canal water. With the completion of the concrete lining work, an efficient irrigation facility would be available to farmers, the minister added.

Kandi Canal Superintending Engineer Vijay Gill said, “Under this project, 13,309 acres of Dasuya and Mukerian will be irrigated. Out of this, 2,150 acres of Dasuya Assembly area and 11,159 acres of Mukerian Assembly area are covered under the irrigation facility.”

While answering a question, the Cabinet Minister said damaged canal slabs from Shah Nahar barrage to Terkiana tail would also be reconstructed.