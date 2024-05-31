Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The CT Group organised a 'Water warriors' drive, which aimed to recognise and support the efforts of frontline workers in the scorching heat. During the drive, organised by the Department of Student Welfare, students distributed water and refreshments to frontline heroes across the city. From BMC Chowk to BSF Chowk, Ravi Dass Chowk, and the Commissioner's Office, students, alongside the PR officer of CT Group, Kaushal Gautam, traversed various locations to express gratitude and solidarity with those who protect and serve our community.

Capacity building programme

A two-day capacity building programme on classroom management was conducted at Swami Sant Dass Public School. The resource persons for this session were Yogesh Gambhir, Principal, DRV DAV Centenary Public School, Phillaur, and Sunita Kumari, Principal, HVM Convent, Ludhiana. The session dealt with the importance of classroom management as the most effective tool for creating an environment for effective learning. The teachers enacted various classroom scenarios and presented the possible solutions to deal with such situations. Principal Dr Sonia Mago addressed the participating teachers and made them aware of incorporating effective management techniques.

Voting Awareness Campaign

Under te SVEEP voting awareness campaign, State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a voting awareness activity and made people aware about right to vote. The teachers as well students took the initiative to motivate them to be enthusiastically active in casting votes for the nation. Teachers insisted parents to fulfil their responsibility as citizens and step out and cast their vote. Principal Savina Bahl also motivated and encouraged everyone to be the part of the system.

Event on Mental Hygiene held

Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, organised a faculty development programme on 'Mental Hygiene' was organised with the courtesy of IQAC cell of the college. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said in the modern era, everyone has to bear the brunt of a lot of mental pressure these days. It is very important for the mental health of nation-building teachers to be good because through their knowledge, students can contribute to the development of the society while building their future and fulfilling their social responsibilities. In this faculty development programme, Niharika Majumdar and Harpreet Kaur from Department of Psychology were present as resource persons. They shared their views on the well being of mental health.

