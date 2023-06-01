WB man held with illegal pistol

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

The CIA Staff of the city police today arrested one person and recovered an illegal countrymade .315 bore pistol and a live cartridge from his possession. The accused has been identified as Ratan Sheikh, a native of West Bengal, who was currently residing in a rented accommodation at Leather Complex here.

CIA Staff in-charge Inderjit said a police party was present near Leather Complex for checking purposes when they received a tip-off that Ratan, who had an illegal pistol in his possession, is roaming around Anoop Nagar and may target someone at gunpoint.

He said they arrested him near an ATM booth at Leather Complex, and the illegal pistol and a cartridge were recovered from his possession. Singh informed that during interrogation, the accused confessed to have bought this illegal pistol from his associate from Uttar Pradesh.

They said a case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at Basti Bawa Khel police station and raids were being conducted to nab his associate.