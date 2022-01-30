Webinar dwells on cyber security

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Design and Automation at GNA University organised an international webinar on current challenges in the field of cyber Security.

The keynote speaker of the webinar was Dr Ioan-Cosmin MIHAI, Cyber Security Officer, Romania. Iaon- Cosmin MIHAI is a researcher, professor, trainer and conference speaker with an experience of more than 15 years in cyber crime and cyber security. Dr Anurag Sharma, Professor and Head (CSE), welcomed the keynote speaker and participants. Dr Cosmin explained the important issues of cyber security such as principles of cyber security, risks, assets, threats, and vulnerabilities in system/network. The speaker also talked about online transaction security, email account security, social media advantages and disadvantages. —