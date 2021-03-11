Webinar dwells on functioning of enviornmental organisations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 20

Pushpa Gujral Science City has taken up a 22-day campaign as per UN guidelines on ‘22 actions for 22 days’ as a part of International Biodiversity Day celebrations. A webinar on “How environmental organisations are working for the betterment of biodiversity/environment” was organised under Action 19: Support Environmental Organisations.

While introducing the participants to the need of biodiversity conservation, Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City said Biodiversity is a wealth to which no value can be put. India, a mega diverse nation, is one of the richest nations in terms of biological diversity. Traditionally, biodiversity has been conserved by local communities in India who have been custodians of our natural resources. However, in the past few years, in the quest to development, humans have had a negative effect on biodiversity. The need, therefore is, to once again awake our citizens and motivate them to take positive action for nature conservation to build a shared future for all life. No Government can achieve conservation and sustainable development goals alone and citizens participation is a must.

On the occasion, Dr Vishaish Uppal, Director, Governance, Law and Policy WWF India said the main objective of WWF is to study and conserve the world’’s biological diversity and ensure sustainable use of renewable natural resources. She shared the efforts made by WWF India to address issues such as the conservation of species and their habitats, climate change, water and environmental education, among many others. Over the years, its perspective has broadened to reflect a more holistic understanding of the various conservation issues faced by the country and seeks to proactively encourage environmental conservation by working with different stakeholders- Governments, NGOs, schools and colleges, corporates, students and other individuals.

Dr Livleen K Kahlon, Associate Director, Environemntal Education and Awareness from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) informed that TERI is working towards developing solutions to global problems in the fields of energy, environment and current patterns of development, which are largely unsustainable. She shared the efforts of TERI in identifying and articulating intellectual challenges straddling a number of disciplines of knowledge, as well as, in mounting research, training and demonstration projects leading to development of specific problem-based advanced technologies that help carry benefits to society at large.

Alka Tomar, president, Center for Environment Communication said that the organisation is committed towards engaging children, youth, and adults proactively to raise awareness on environmental issues, promoting action via activities to give such awareness practical shape, and through consistent and sustained call for awareness and action, gradually engender behaviour change among people.