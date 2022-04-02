Welcome to New Session

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The first day of Ivy World School in the new session was a mixture of excitement and anxiety for children. Students took part in special events, which would produce lasting memories and a good outlook for the future year. Children were given a colourful and spectacular welcome, complete with music and a hands-on palm printing activity. The effort and planning put in by the Ivy team to make school re-entry safe and inviting, demonstrated their concern and dedication. The first day’s goal was to familiarise the children with their classes and school. The children were greeted and blessed by S Chauhan, Principal of Ivy World School. Director Aditi Vasal wished all the students and parents a happy new academic year.

Outstanding Teacher Award

While the students of Lyallpur Khalsa College are known for their outstanding achievements, this time it was the turn of its teacher to make the college proud. Dr. Manpreet Singh Lehal from the Computer Science Department was honored by the Secretary, Higher Education Department, Punjab, with the Outstanding Teacher Award. On this achievement of Dr Lehal, Balbir Kaur president, Governing Council, Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra and all the staff greeted him. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr. Samra said Dr Lehal has been honoured as the best teacher on the auspicious occasion of National Education Day for his commendable services in the field of education and social service.

Honour Ceremony for tiny tots

A Honour Ceremony for appreciating the academic performance of UKG students of CJS Public School was organised in the school campus under the guidance of school management and Principal Dr Ravi Suta. Chairperson Neeta Mittal and Deepali Goyal were the guests of the day. A colourful programme was presented by the little CJSians. Programme was started with the welcome address by Principal followed by the welcome song by the students of Class UKG. A value-based skit was also presented by the students. Girls stole the hearts of audience with their marvelous performance in giddha. In the end, students of were given the trophies and titles by guest of the day Deepali Goyal alongwith Principal as per the qualities, they exhibited throughout the session. Ritanya of class U.K.G. presented vote of thanks.

Workshop on questionnaire design

The Department of Business Management of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology organised a workshop on “Questionnaire Design for Research in Social sciences”. As questionnaires are the most commonly used method of research in marketing, social and health sciences, the quality of research mainly depends upon the quality of design of questionnaire, its reliability and validity. Dr Robin Kaushal, Assistant Prof, Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, was the resource person. She has highlighted the importance of questionnaire in research and elaborated the various steps in questionnaire design in very simple and effective way.