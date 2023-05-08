Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Jalandhar, May 7
District Agriculture Department officials said wheat yield was not affected as much as it was expected this time. According to the data, around 4.90 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat arrived in mandis. Last year, the arrival was recorded at 4,67,452 MT.
Notably, due to bad weather conditions, farmers were wary that they would suffer a lot and there would be lesser yield too. However, the situation remained under control in Jalandhar.
Chief Agriculture Officer Jaswant Rai said: “The grain didn’t shrink as much and the crop that was flattened was also recovered”.
