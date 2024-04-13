Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Jalandhar, April 12
Wheat procurement started in Jalandhar on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal initiated the procurement at the Bhogpur grain market where Santosh Singh and Parmjit Singh from Talwandi Bhelan village became the first farmers in the district who sold out their produce.
The DC said the district administration had made adequate arrangements for smooth procurement of of the crop. He said to achieve the target to procure 5.18-lakh MT wheat, the administration had set up 106 purchase centres which include 80 permanent and 26 temporary mandis to facilitate farmers.
The DC talked to farmers, arhtias and labourers to get a feedback about issues faced by them. He said the administration had already made arrangements for hassle free procurement of wheat.
