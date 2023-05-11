‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Tribune News Service

JALANDHAR, may 10

“Meri davai te kharcha bada aanda hai, islayi beta naal nai rehnda hun. Pension vadd jaaye te main bojh na bana kisi te (my medicines are costly, because of which my son doesn’t want me anymore, I just want that the amount I get as pension gets increased, so that I do not become a burden on anyone),” Surjit Kaur, a septuagenarian from Lallian Khurd village, shared her emotions as she cast her vote. Most of the senior citizens from financially weaker families The Tribune interacted with shared common sentiments.

Kaur has two sons, but she said only one lives with her. She lost her husband 22 years ago. “A lot has got spent on the treatment of legs. I need a walker to walk. I feel that I am useless, so, I want that the newly elected MP takes up the matter with higher authorities and do something,” she said.

Charan Singh, 85 said it was necessary that people of old age get pension up to at least Rs 3,000 so that they could live their old age life peacefully. Karmi Devi, 85, also said she would be grateful if the elected MP does something to increase the pension. “Je vadha deve te, davaiya layi paise hon jaange (I’ll at least be able to pay for my medicines if there the pension gets hiked),” Karmi said.

Another voter Surinder Kaur lost her eyesight when she was operated on for the tumor. “My husband takes care of me, so, he doesn’t have any option to work. He makes food for me and whatnot. Whoever wins, I just request them to assure that no needy person suffers like us,” an emotional Kaur said.