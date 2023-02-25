Will give heritage status to Imam Nasir if voted to power, says SAD president

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 24

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal recently visited Imam Nasir Masjid. He has said that whenever his party comes to power, the monument would be given the heritage status.

Restoration under way A senior official of the Tourism Department has said that a team had earlier visited the area just recently with the motive of restoring the monument

“Once an estimate on the expenditure is ready, we will put up the case with the state government, as it is our duty to preserve it,” the official stated

“Whether we are voted to power in five years or 10 years, I promise that this place will be provided the heritage status,” he vowed. He also stressed that the party has always believed in unity of all religions.

The Tribune had recently highlighted how this beautifully designed mosque had lost its charm over time as it has not been maintained for long, even though it finds mention on the official website of the Tourism Department. The structure of the masjid follows an intricate pattern with attractive designs emblazoned all over it. Amid the hustle and bustle at a market near the Basti Adda Chowk, the mosque is crying for the attention of the authorities.

Advocate Naeem Khan, the president of Muslim Sangathan, Punjab, has also taken up the matter with the government several times. “Such a beautiful structure can never be built in today’s time. So, it is important for the government to ensure that it is preserved,” he had earlier emphasised.