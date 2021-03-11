Will go on strike if wages not increased: Labourers

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 17

Anaj Mazdoor Union state president Rakesh Kumar Tuli addressed a meeting of labourers in the district main grain market on Wednesday.

He said: “If the state government does not increase our wages as per the demand before the paddy season, then a strike will be started in the mandis of the state and a struggle will be started by protesting against government procurement.”

Tuli said the Centre had imposed a ban on deducting wages in the J Farm under a conspiracy, which would not be tolerated. He said the labourers working in the mandis were already financially broken for being hit by inflation and this decision had broken their back.

He said the labourers working in mandis get employment during the crop season only and during this time, they have to earn enough to maintain their family for the whole year. Tuli said he had urged the government to increase the wages by 25 per cent. Apart from this, the loading charges should be increased to Rs 4 per piece from Rs 1.78 per piece, which is nothing less than mocking the labourer’s hard work.

Tuli said he along with his team was visiting the mandis of the state where he was getting support from his colleagues. If the government does not accept their demands by taking appropriate steps soon, then they would be forced to stop the work in grain markets across the state and launch a stir, which would be the responsibility of the government.