Will go to EAM office in Delhi: Brother of person missing in Russia

A day after coming back from Russia, without any information regarding his brother Mandeep Kumar, Goraya-based Jagdeep Kumar is now planning to go to New Delhi to express his helplessness.

"I was expecting much more. I expected that the Indian Embassy in Russia would be of great help to me, but I did not get much information. Whatever information I could gather was because of the help from the contacts I made there," he alleged. He plans to go to the office of Ministry of External Affairs.

He had earlier been to New Delhi as well. He had also protested silently at Ram Lila Maidan. "They know our condition and situation and we expected a lot more," he told The Tribune.

Kumar was accompanied by two others. He said the agents against who he had registered complaint here in Jalandhar were in hand in gloves with agents in Russia who duped gullible people and then make them suffer.

He had recently alleged that three agents duped his brother and Mandeep, who was given 15-day sniper training and made to sign a contract in Russian language — which he didn't even know. Kumar filed a complaint against the agents in a Moscow police station. "My brother was told that he would be hired as a helper or cook, but he was instead sent to the warzone," Jagdeep said.

Family members of Jagdeep are in deep distress. The mother remains inconsolable. "I cannot explain how I am managing things at my home. They had hopes that I will be back with my brother, but, now that I am empty-handed, they are losing their hopes.