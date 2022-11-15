Will pull JIT out of financial crisis: Sanghera

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

Aam Aadmi Party Punjab spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera took charge

as the Chairman of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust on Monday.

MLA Raman Arora and AAP Media Coordinator Deepak Bali attended Sanghera’s joining ceremony this afternoon. Officials of the trust, the local bodies department, property dealers and office bearers of various welfare associations were also present.

Sanghera vowed to toil hard to bring the JIT back on track. “I know there are several issues facing the trust. My top priority will be to figure out ways to pull the trust out of the financial crisis that it has been in for the past several years,” he said.

The new JIT chairman admitted, “Visitors have been through a lot here. Many of them have allegedly faced harassment by the staff.”

Sanghera said that he would have zero tolerance for corruption. “If anyone engages in any corrupt practice, he will face the music!” he warned.

Dwelling on the issue of removing encroachments in Latifpura, he simply said, “I am yet to look into the case.” He declined to make any further comment on the matter.

Discussing the possibility of the revival of an old policy on the transfer of properties without the registration of land, he said, “It is a matter of policy which is to be taken up by the state government.”