Will raise demand of underbridge with Railway Ministry: Chaudhary

Jalandhar, September 9

Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary went to the Ram Nagar area in the city near DAV College on Thursday and listened to people’s problems.

The main problem that people raised was frequent closing of railway-level crossings at the Jalandhar-Ferozepur railway line and the Jalandhar Amritsar railway line. The residents said due to higher frequency of trains on these routes, the level crossings stay closed most of the time, leading to traffic jams and causing massive inconvenience to the commuters. They said they had raised the issue multiple times before the railway officials, but no action had been taken so far.

MP Chaudhary called the railway officials to the spot and asked them about the issue. Officials said due to paucity of space around the level crossing, a railway overbridge could not be built there. Instead, they said, a railway underbridge can be built along the railway line, but for this, approval will have to be taken from the Ministry of Railways. The MP asked the railway officials to prepare a general arrangement drawing and expenditure estimate for the underbridge. He said he would raise the issue with the Railway Ministry in Delhi and get the approval work done.

The Lok Sabha MP also said nowadays, expenditure on ROBs and RUBs had to be shared by both the Centre and state government. He said he would first get the project approved by the Ministry and then request the state government to release their share.

When people complained to the MP regarding the Ward’s problems, he asked Mayor Jagdish Raj Raja, who was accompanying him on the spot, to resolve them soon.