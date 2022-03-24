'Will request CM to launch spl projects for Khatkar Kalan in memory of martyrs'

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 23

Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi (61), the only SAD leader to win the Assembly poll from Doaba region, is clear about his priorities.

He said the reason why he was re-elected as the MLA is that he has always been accessible to the people and had stood by them in their hour of need.

“I will always remain indebted to the people of Banga for the love and support they have given me in all these years. I have promised them, no matter what, I will always work for the overall development of the constituency and hope that the AAP government will support my agenda and plans,” he said.

He said the constituency was completely ignored by the previous Congress government and no funds were ever allocated for the development.

“Forget about industry, medical college or school, the Congress government even failed to maintain the historical Khatkar Kalan village as the power bills of the memorial park adjoining the martyr’s ancestral house at the village are still pending,” he said.

He said as the newly elected Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has taken oath at Khatkar Kalan village and has promised various people-friendly projects, he hopes the constituencies of non-AAP MLAs will not be left behind and funds would be allocated timely for development projects.

Dr Sukhi is an ENT specialist and runs a multi-specialty hospital in Banga. He says every day from 9am to 11am, he treats patients and after that he takes over his MLA job and meet people to listen to their problems.

He said being a doctor himself, he understands the need to improve healthcare services. Therefore, improving health infrastructures and providing quality medical services to the people would be his top priority, he said.

Besides, he would work to uplift education in the constituency and make every effort to make government institutions better than private ones.

“I have so many plans for the constituency, like to provide better job placements for youths, eradicate drug problems, bring in a medical college here etc, but all this is possible with the support of the ruling government. I will be meeting the Punjab CM soon to take up all these issues and would request him to launch special projects for Khatkar Kalan in memory of great martyrs — Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev,” he said.

Priorities

