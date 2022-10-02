Will resolve dump issue within 45 days: MC

Jalandhar, October 1
Following a tiff between Model Town residents and safai karamcharis over the use of garbage dump adjoining a cremation ground in the locality, the Municipal Corporation has sought 45 days time to resolve the issue.
The authorities have decided that the dumping site along the Railway lines in Jyoti Nagar Extension would be used till the time the issue gets resolved. Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat held a meeting with both sides and said a suitable solution would be worked out by mid-November.
Jyoti nagar extension waste site to be used
- In the meantime, the dumping site along the railway lines in Jyoti Nagar Extension will be used to dispose of waste
- Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat met residents of Model Town and said a suitable solution would be worked out by mid-November
- Model Town residents were peeved at the fact that the waste from 10 wards was reaching the site
Model Town residents were peeved at the fact that the waste from nine to 10 wards from even the surrounding areas of Model Town was reaching the dumping site. The garbage from Jalandhar Heights, Urban Estate and other areas was also being dumped here. The safai karamcharis, who have been engaged in lifting and unloading the waste, said with the residents blocking the garbage waste site at Model Town, they were unable to empty their carts for the second round to the areas.
They had said, “If the waste is not to be dumped in the designated garbage dumping site, then where else?”
Safai Mazdur Union president Chandan Grewal said: “The only solution is that small garbage to manure converting machines should be installed in every ward and the kitchen waste must be handled there itself to reduce the volume. Segregation, composting and recycling is the only solution on which the MC officials need to work.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive