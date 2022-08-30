Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 29

Stressing “Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean” will usher in a sports revolution in the state, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said this two-month-long sports extravaganza would fulfil the aim of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to infuse sports enthusiasm in the youth of the state by weaning them off drugs.

“Over five lakh budding players of the state will participate in the sports extravaganza and the Bhagwant Mann government has earmarked prizes worth Rs 6 crore for the winners, who will be covered under the state’s gradation policy,” said Jimpa, adding the Bhagwant Mann government was fully committed to creating a sports atmosphere in the state.

The block-level competitions will be held from September 1 to 7. The winners at the block level will compete in the district-level competition from September 12 to 22. Subsequently, the winners will compete at the state level from October 10 to 21. Competitions in fencing, archery, shooting, rowing, gymnastics and chess will be held at the state-level apart from the district level games. Only table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton, volleyball and athletics competitions will be held for the age group of 41-50 and above 50.

He said the sportsperson desirous to participate in these games can register up till August 30.

