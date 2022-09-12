With All-India Rank 148, Mridul tops Jalandhar district in JEE Advanced

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 11

Mridul Gupta has topped the district in JEE Advanced exam, the results of which were declared on Sunday, by securing All-India Rank (AIR) 148.

A student of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, he had earlier topped the district in JEE (Mains) examination session-II by securing (AIR) 505. He now aspires to pursue computer science from IIT Delhi.

Kabir Nagpal AIR 679

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, he said he had been preparing for the JEE entrance for the past two years and finally his efforts had paid off. “I definitely worked really hard and gave all my time to studies, but I also made it a point to take breaks and give my body and mind enough time to relax as it was necessary for getting good results”, he added.

Sarthak Kapoor AIR 924

Mridul’s parents Arun Gupta and Rimpal Gupta are posted as District System Manager in the Land Records Department and at the DC office, respectively. “It’s really a proud moment for us, and words seem short to express our happiness. Mridul always had great interest in computers. When he was in Class VIII, he bagged a Goggle T-shirt in prize for passing an online coding exam of Google,” said Mridul’s mother. The second spot in the district was bagged by Kabir Nagpal, a student of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, who secured AIR 679. Son of a doctor couple Rajnish Kant Nagpal and Manika Nagpal, Kabir said his result was an outcome of hard work of the last many years.

His father said, “Kabir worked really hard and followed a fixed schedule and spent very less time on outings”. He added that credit of his success goes to his teachers and Principal for their support and guidance. The third position in the district has been bagged by Sarthak Kapoor of St Soldier Divine Public School. He has secured AIR 924.

Sarthak had earlier also secured first rank in the district in Class XII exams in non-medical stream. He said his focus since he entered Class XI was on preparing for JEE. He gave the credit of his success to his parents and teachers.

Meanwhile, others who performed well in the JEE Advanced examination in the district include Mayank Mittal, a student of MGN Public School, Urban Estate, who secured AIR 1008 and Sanat Gupta of Delhi Public School, who got AIR 1815.