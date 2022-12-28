 Looking back 2022: With Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr district remained in spotlight : The Tribune India

Looking back 2022: With Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr district remained in spotlight

Looking back 2022: With Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr district remained in spotlight


Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, December 27

From recovery of a large quantity of heroin to the arrest of government employees for misappropriation of funds to oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Khatkar Kalan village, Nawanshahr district hogged the limelight through the year.

Rs 3.5-cr upgrade for martyr’s museum

Martyr Bhagat Singh’s museum at Khatkar Kalan is set to be upgraded soon, and the deadline for the completion of Rs 3.5-crore upgrade project is December 31, though Tourism Department officials say it would be operational in January only

38-kg heroin seizure; co-op scam

The Nawanshahr police made headlines after it arrested two persons with 38-kg heroin concealed in the toolbox of a truck coming from Gujarat. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau also unearthed a multi-crore scam in a cooperative society Limited at Kajla village

CT scan facility at Dist Hospital soon

The District Hospital will soon have the CT scan facility for which the installation process is on. Civil Surgeon Dr Devinder Dhanda said patients would be benefited with the installation of the machine as 20 different kinds of tests would be performed

Schools with just one student

The Tribune highlighted in July that how Government Middle Schools in Dhaingarpur and Chak Guru of Nawanshahr had just a single student left. There was just one permanent teacher in Dhaingarpur school and none in Chak Guru when the report was filed

The district gained instant popularity in early 2022 as Mann decided to take oath of the Chief Minister’s office at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, who is the driving force of the politics of ‘badlav’ that the Aam Aadmi Party propagates.

The Nawanshahr police made headlines after it arrested two persons with 38-kg heroin concealed in the toolbox of a truck coming from Gujarat. As promised by the state government, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau cracked the whip on corruption by unearthing a multi-crore scam in Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited at Kajla village in the district. The VB registered a criminal case against seven persons in this regard. The three accused have been arrested so far.

In several cases, the Vigilance Bureau also arrested government employees who were involved in scams worth crores. In one of the cases, employees and elected representatives of a cooperative society had committed embezzlement of Rs 4.24 crore in connivance with each other causing a huge loss to society.

In another case, the Vigilance Bureau arrested an assistant field officer of Markfed, posted as branch manager at Banga for demanding a bribe of Rs 35,000. A VB spokesperson revealed that the accused had been arrested after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the CM’s anti-corruption helpline.

Martyr Bhagat Singh’s museum at Khatkar Kalan has always remained in headlines. The museum is set to be upgraded soon, and the deadline for the completion of Rs 3.5-crore upgrade is December 31. The aim is to bring it on a par with other big and famous museums and to increase the footfall by making everything digital in the museum. Everything will be designed and made in such a way that the visitors enjoy and feel lively. However, same promises were made in 2018 when the museum got renovated, but everything remained static. Tourism Department officials said the upgraded museum would be operational in January 2023.

On the healthcare front, the District Hospital will soon have the CT scan facility for which the installation process is on. Civil Surgeon Dr Devinder Dhanda said patients would be benefited with the installation of the machine as 20 different kinds of tests would be performed including the CT scan of head, neck, abdomen, lungs, etc.

The plight of government schools also came to the fore as The Tribune highlighted in July that how Government Middle Schools (GMS) in Dhaingarpur and Chak Guru of Nawanshahr district had just a single student left. The reason was lack of teachers. There was just one permanent teacher in Dhaingarpur school and none in Chak Guru when the report was filed. The teachers used to come on deputation for just one student.

#bhagwant mann #Nawanshahr

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

2
J & K

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

3
Himachal

Adani group turns to Himachal Govt to end cement plant crisis

4
Trending

Video of Sheezan Khan accompanying man carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital goes viral

5
Punjab

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

6
Amritsar

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

7
Nation

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

9
Nation

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

10
Punjab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Don't Miss

View All
Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Top News

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...

Government likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...

PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, stable

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Cold weather conditions abate in North India; intense chill to return in early January

Industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, to be shut down from January 1 in Delhi-NCR

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

BJP picks Rekha Gupta for Delhi mayoral election

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Khanna

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

Man who contested as Independent candidate from Patiala Assembly constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Man who contested as independent candidate from Patiala Assembly Constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Patiala student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir