‘Withdraw 12-hr workday order’

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 11

Senior BJP leader Sucha Ram Ladhar has strongly condemned the Punjab Government for allowing 12-hour workday (letter issued on September 20) order in the state. Talking to newsmen here today, he said historically eight hours a day was brought as a law by Dr BR Ambedkar in India in 1942 as member of Viceroy Council.

He alleged that though the state government had declared a public holiday on May 1 in 2023 to show solidarity with working class but now the government after meeting with industrialists of Punjab on September 15 had issued this inhuman order against humanity that labour can be subjected to work not more than 12-hour a day and not more than 60-hour a week. Rest hours will be extra.

Ladhar has urged the state government to take back this letter of September 20 as it is against the spirit of May Day being observed all over the world since 1886.?He called upon all the labour unions to oppose tooth and nail this inhuman order of the Punjab Government.

#BJP #Phagwara