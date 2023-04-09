Without buildings, many govt schools in district running from religious sites

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 8

There are schools in the district that are running from religious sites without a proper building of their own.

To name a few, the schools are Government Primary School (GPS), Banda Bahadur School, GPS Tej Mohan Nagar, GPS Jagatpur in Phillaur, and GPS Sherpur Nakodar. In some of the schools, teachers, as well as students, face several issues, including space constraints. These schools have every facility including mid-day meals, computers and others but no buildings.

The teachers these schools shared that they were somehow ‘managing’ without the building and had shared their concerns with the school authorities too, and some school heads have also shared their requirements with the Education Department. The information regarding schools without buildings is in the notice of the higher authorities of the Department too.

Government Primary School Jagatpura in Phillaur has as many as 124 students studying in school and there are five teachers. There is one room and a verandah where the students study and get involved in various activities.

In GPS Tej Mohan Nagar, there are 180 students and seven teachers. In Banda Bahadur School, three teachers are there to teach a total of 150 students.

The Government Primary School, Sherpur village, has been running from a religious place since 1975. Around 90 students from Classes I to V study in the verandah and a small room. Conditions worsen during the peak of summer and winter and when it rains, The Tribune had earlier highlighted this issue.

The Education Department authorities also visited the school to gauge the situation last year.