'Without science, progress of any nation not possible'

National Science Week being inaugurated at HMV in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 22

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya inaugurated a week-long National Science Week titled ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyata Festival of Scope for all, on the topic ‘Science communication, popularisation and its extension”.

The college is celebrating this event in association with Ministry of Culture, GOI, and Vigyan Prasar to mark the 75th year of Independence as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. This programme is organised under state nodal agency of Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh. The main attractions of this festival are book fair, film show, lecture series by experts, innovation gallery and poster exhibition. First day of this festival was inaugurated by chief guest Dr Garima Gupta, Scientist F, DBT, GOI, by virtual mode.

In her inaugural address, she emphasised on the fact that without science, progress of any nation cannot be possible. Every child is born scientist. After referring to contribution made by many Indian scientists, she has motivated students to take science as career. According to her, science is gift to humanity and it should be preserved at any cost.

After that Dr Neelam Jerath, Director-General Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, addressed the students. The ceremony started with lighting of lamp. Meenakshi Syal, convener, gave outline of seven-day long National Science Week Celebrations. She mentioned that more than 700 students from 69 school/colleges registered for various events going to be organised in National Science Week.

Dr Jerath underlined the importance of science in our day to day life. She explained about the theme “Vigyan-Sarvatra-Pujyate” that we should worship science being source of energy. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the knowledge of Indian scientists. This will further help to inculcate scientific aptitude among students.

At the end Dr Neelima Jerath released information bochure of National Science Week — “Vigyan-Sarvatra-Pujyate”. Vice President, DAVCMC, and Chairman Local Committee Justice NK Sud inaugurated the Science Mela by rebasing the Mascot of Mela — HMV Vigyan Abha. All departments including those of science, computer and mathematics exhibited their stalls for experiential learning. The students were also tested for aptitude to inculcate scientific temperament.

