Woman among 13 booked for snatching, rioting

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 30

The Mehatpur police have booked 13 persons, including a woman, for snatching, rioting, criminal intimidation and firing into the air.

Investigating officer (IO) Jaswinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Beetlan village, Mohinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, all residents of Rai Pur Gujran village, Amarjit Singh, Gurdev Singh and Kamal, all residents of Beetlan village, and their five unidentified accomplices.

Gian Singh, a resident of Beetlan village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his fields on September 29 destroyed his crops. They also assaulted him and threatened him with dire consequences. The suspects also stole his tractor and fired into the air.

The IO said a case under Sections 379-B, 323, 506 , 148, 149, and 427 of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects.

