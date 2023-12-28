Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

The police arrested six persons, including a woman, and recovered 300-gm opium, 15-gm heroin and 900 intoxicant tablets from their possession here in five cases.

Phillaur DSP Simranjeet Singh said the police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Piara, a resident of Dhaleta in Goraya, Phillaur, with 15 grams of heroin from the Dhuleta bridge here yesterday. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Goraya police station.

The Dosanjh Kalan Chowki police arrested Charandeep Singh, alias Chada, and Balraj Singh, alias Baju, from the Dhandwar bridge yesterday and recovered 704 intoxicant tablets from their possession.

A case under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Goraya police station.

Rishav Banga, a resident of Khanpur at Mukandpur, SBS Nagar district, was arrested with 200 intoxicant tablets from near Nirankari Bhawan, Atta. A case under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Goraya police station yesterday.

The Goraya police arrested Lakhvinder Kaur, alias Neeta, a resident of Bhagatpura in Satnampura, Kapurthala district, from near the Atta bridge yesterday and recovered 200 grams of opium from her scooter’s dickey. A case under Sections 18-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Goraya police station.

The Goraya police arrested Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Dhindsa, with 100 grams of opium from Bara Pind on December 24. The police also seized the bike he was riding. A case under Sections 18-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Goraya police station.