Woman among 7 arrested with liquor, intoxicants

Hoshiarpur, April 26
The district police have arrested seven smugglers and recovered a huge amount of narcotics and liquor from their possession in separate cases.
The Mahilpur police arrested Rajesh Kumar, alias Baba, a resident of Tuto Mazara village, from Dana Mandi in Bhagtupur village with 320 intoxicant pills. The Model Town police arrested Mani, a resident of Bhagat Nagar, New Model Town, from near the Bhagat Nagar T-point and recovered 20 intoxicating injections from him.
In another case, the Model Town police arrested Amandeep from Purhiran and recovered 60 grams of intoxicant powder from him.
Acting on a tip-off, the Tanda police recovered 40 intoxicating pills from a medical store and arrested Ravinder Singh, a resident of Khun Khun Kalan. Priya, a resident of Ganna Pind, Phillaur, was arrested with 3 grams of heroin and 180 grams of intoxicant powder.
Similarly, the Dasuya police arrested Rakesh Kumar, alias Kesha, a resident of Baharampur district, Gurdaspur, with 200 bottles of liquor at a naka at the Hajipur turn T-point.
The Hariana police arrested Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Lehal village, from the Nikkiwal Lehlan T-point and recovered 12 bottles of smuggled liquor from him.
