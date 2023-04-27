Woman among 7 arrested with liquor, intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 26

The district police have arrested seven smugglers and recovered a huge amount of narcotics and liquor from their possession in separate cases.

The Mahilpur police arrested Rajesh Kumar, alias Baba, a resident of Tuto Mazara village, from Dana Mandi in Bhagtupur village with 320 intoxicant pills. The Model Town police arrested Mani, a resident of Bhagat Nagar, New Model Town, from near the Bhagat Nagar T-point and recovered 20 intoxicating injections from him.

In another case, the Model Town police arrested Amandeep from Purhiran and recovered 60 grams of intoxicant powder from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the Tanda police recovered 40 intoxicating pills from a medical store and arrested Ravinder Singh, a resident of Khun Khun Kalan. Priya, a resident of Ganna Pind, Phillaur, was arrested with 3 grams of heroin and 180 grams of intoxicant powder.

Similarly, the Dasuya police arrested Rakesh Kumar, alias Kesha, a resident of Baharampur district, Gurdaspur, with 200 bottles of liquor at a naka at the Hajipur turn T-point.

The Hariana police arrested Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Lehal village, from the Nikkiwal Lehlan T-point and recovered 12 bottles of smuggled liquor from him.