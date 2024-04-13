Woman among four drug peddlers arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 12

The district police have arrested four drug peddlers, including a woman, and recovered 120 intoxicant tablets, 2 grams of heroin, 85 intoxicant injections and a stolen motorcycle from their possession in three separate cases in the city on Thursday night.

While confirming the arrests, SSP Vatsala Gupta said today that in the first case, the police headed by SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 70 intoxicant tablets, 2 grams of heroin and a stolen bike from their possession on Thursday night.

The suspects, identified as Vikramjit and Rohit, residents of Khurala Kingra village, were nabbed at a check-point near Miherru village near Phagwara. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the two suspects.

Giving information about the second incident, Jaspreet Singh, DSP, Phagwara, said the police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered five intoxicant injections from her possession last night. The suspect, identified as Rekha, a resident of Chhaj Colony, was arrested at a naka near the industrial area on Thursday night. The police registered a case under the NDPS Act against the woman.

Divulging details about the third incident, SP Bhatti said the police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 50 intoxicant tablets and 80 intoxicant injections at a check-point near Sahni village (Phagwara) last night. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect, identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Panchhat village in Phagwara.

