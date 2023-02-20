Woman among seven booked for murder

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 19

The Nurmahal police have booked seven persons, including a woman, on the charge of murdering a resident of Pasla village.

The Station House Officer (SHO), Surindar Kumar, said that the suspects had been identified as Bittu, a resident of Pasla village, his son Jimmi, daughter Shila and Gopi, Rohit, Balwindar, and Jora, all residents of the same village.

The SHO said the suspects murdered Chamkaur Lal, a resident of Palsa village. Chamkaur was attacked on February17 night.

Manprit, alias Mannu, a resident of the same village complained to the police that the suspects waylaid his uncle Chamkaur Lal and attacked him with sharp-eadged weapons and seriously injured him. The victim succumbed to his injuries in a Jalandhar clinic today.

The SHO said a case under Sections 302, 307, 323, 324, 341,148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the suspects. No arrest has been made thus far and raids are being carried out to nab the suspects.