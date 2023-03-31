Woman among two nabbed with poppy husk near Bhogpur

Jalandhar, March 30
The Jalandhar police have nabbed two persons, including a woman, with poppy husk. The police had waylaid a car at a naka near Bhogpur which had two occupants — a woman and a driver.
A sack containing an intoxicating substance was found inside the car. The car driver identified himself as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Chogitti, Rama Mandi, and the woman was identified as Divya, a resident of Basti Danishmandan in Jalandhar. The police found 16-kg poppy husk in the sack. A case was registered under Sections 16, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Bhogpur police station.
The police have maintained that a thorough investigation into the matter is under way.
