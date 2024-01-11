Woman dies of asphyxia, family hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

A woman has died of asphyxiation after she inhaled smoke from an “angithi” (traditional brazier) kept in the room. Her family members, including her husband and two children, were admitted to a hospital for treatment

The deceased was identified as Kajal, a resident of Mohalla Gobindgarh here. The incident occurred when the entire family, hailing from Nepal, closed their room and slept with the traditional brazier inside.

As per information, Vishal, the deceased’s husband, called his food stall staff to their residence at 7 am, who found the family in a critical condition, with Kajal having suffocated to death. The two children, aged two-and-a-half years and one-year-and-eight months, along with Vishal, were immediately rushed to a hospital by the staff and local residents. Their condition is reported as critical.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. The police said the woman reportedly died of suffocation after inhaling smoke forom “angithi”. They said further proceedings would be initiated once Vishal recovered and was fit to give his statement.