Woman dies of asphyxia, family hospitalised

Jalandhar, January 10
A woman has died of asphyxiation after she inhaled smoke from an “angithi” (traditional brazier) kept in the room. Her family members, including her husband and two children, were admitted to a hospital for treatment
The deceased was identified as Kajal, a resident of Mohalla Gobindgarh here. The incident occurred when the entire family, hailing from Nepal, closed their room and slept with the traditional brazier inside.
As per information, Vishal, the deceased’s husband, called his food stall staff to their residence at 7 am, who found the family in a critical condition, with Kajal having suffocated to death. The two children, aged two-and-a-half years and one-year-and-eight months, along with Vishal, were immediately rushed to a hospital by the staff and local residents. Their condition is reported as critical.
After receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. The police said the woman reportedly died of suffocation after inhaling smoke forom “angithi”. They said further proceedings would be initiated once Vishal recovered and was fit to give his statement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...