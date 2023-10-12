Woman drowns in Bein rivulet

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 11

An unidentified woman, who was attacked by a swarm of honey bees, reportedly drowned in Bein rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi here.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, was reportedly walking along the Bein when the incident took place. Nirmal Singh, an attendant of a gurdwara along the Bein, said the woman tried to sneak into the water to protect herself from the bees. However, she slipped into the water and drowned.

Sultanpur Lodhi SHO Lakhwinder Singh said further investigations were on into the matter. Divers had been roped in to fish out her body.

