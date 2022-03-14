Woman duped on pretext of doubling gold

Hoshiarpur, March 13
A woman was duped of her gold ornaments by miscreants on the pretext of doubling it. Amarjeet Kaur, wife of Satpal, a resident of Mohalla Gurdevpur, Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, told the police that on March 3 at around 2.30 pm, she was going to her house. She was lured by a bike-borne man and a woman on the pretext of doubling her gold ornaments. They told her about a Baba who will double her jewellery. She put her gold ornaments in an envelop and gave it to them. The fraudsters, after reciting some mantras, gave the envelope back to her. When she opened it, grass was found in it instead of the jewellery. —
Tribune Shorts
