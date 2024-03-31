Woman hangs self to death

Jalandhar, March 30
A woman died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Ashok Vihar here today. The deceased has been identified as Reshmi, who hails from Samastipur, Bihar.
Reshmi’s family alleged foul play in her death. Amarjeet Kumar, brother of the deceased and a resident of Salempur here, alleged that his sister was being harassed by her in-laws.
He said when he visited her last, she was disturbed and told him that she was being tortured by her in-laws. “I asked her to leave the house and come with me, but her mother-in-law didn’t allow her to do so,” he said.
After getting information about Reshmi’s death, Amarjeet and other family members rushed to her residence. They noticed marks around her neck. Acting swiftly, Amarjeet informed the police about the incident. The police visited the spot and took the body into their possession.
The police said they did not recover any suicide note or conclusive evidence from the spot. They sent the body to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination. “Further action will be taken on the basis of medical reports and the statement of family members of the deceased,” they said.
