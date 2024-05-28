Woman held in dowry case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 27

The Shahkot police have arrested a woman for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) and Talwandi Sangherra police post in-charge Buta Ram said the suspect had been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Phagwara. Monika, a resident of Talwandi Sangherra village, told the police that her mother-in-law harassed her for bringing more and more dowry and mentally torched her. She also beat her up and threw her out of the house. A case under Section 498-A of the IPC has been registered.

