Woman held in dowry case

Phagwara, May 27
The Shahkot police have arrested a woman for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) and Talwandi Sangherra police post in-charge Buta Ram said the suspect had been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Phagwara. Monika, a resident of Talwandi Sangherra village, told the police that her mother-in-law harassed her for bringing more and more dowry and mentally torched her. She also beat her up and threw her out of the house. A case under Section 498-A of the IPC has been registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...