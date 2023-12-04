Woman held on murder charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a woman on the charge of murdering a co-villager. SHO Yadwinder Singh said the deceased had been identified as Bakhshish Kaur, a resident of Mianni village. The SHO said the suspect and her accomplices attacked Santokh Singh, a resident of the same village. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on November 13. The SHO said a case under Sections 302, 307, 323, 324, 325, 148 and 19 of the IPC was registered. OC

2 arrested with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Dilbag Singh, a resident of Pati Akal Pur, Malsian village. Fifteen bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. The police also arrested Charanjit Singh of Dhando Wal village with 70 kg of lahann (raw liquor) and utensils for brewing. The IO said cases under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered. OC

Thieves strike at Nakodar house

Phagwara: The house of a retired General Manager, BSNL, Krishan Kumar, was reportedly burgled in Ranjit Nagar, Nakodar, on Saturday. The victim told the police that he, along with his wife, was away to attend his niece’s wedding. When he returned, he found the house ransacked and goods, including gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 1 lakh and five imported wrist watches, stolen. The police have registered a case. OC

Man nabbed under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a person and recovered 14 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect had been identified as Sagar, a resident of Darveshpind village, the police said. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Biker killed in mishap, 1 booked

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Paramjit Singh, a resident of Mehsam Pur village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving fast and rashly, hit his nephew Parminder Singh Sahil’s motorcycle on November 30 near Gurdwara Tappa Sahib Parjian grain market. He died in the road mishap. Investigating officer (IO) Buta Ram said a case under Sections 304-A and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified driver.

