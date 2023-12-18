Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Phagwara, December 17
The Phillaur police have arrested a woman drug smuggler and recovered 500 grams of heroin and Rs 5.22 lakh drug money from her possession.
The Senior Superintendent Police, Jalandhar (Rural), Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, today said a team of the Phillaur police, headed by DSP Simranjit Singh, nabbed a woman and recovered heroin and drug money from her possession.
The suspect, identified as Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Paragpur village in Nawanshahr district, was arrested near Tehing Octroi post, Phillaur. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect.
SSP Bhullar said the woman confessed her involvement in supplying drugs in the Phillaur area. She had a tainted past as five cases were already registered against her.
