Woman in live-in found dead, foul play suspected

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

Mandeep Kaur, a 33-year-old woman, who was in a live-in relationship with Vinod, was found dead at her residence in Santokhpura here on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials suspect that she was murdered, and an investigation is currently underway. Mandeep, a resident of Ravidass Mohalla in Phillaur, had separated from her first husband a few years ago, and Vinod, a resident of Dhogri village here was still married with two children living with his wife at Dhogri.

The deceased was also a mother to an eight-year-old son from her first marriage.

SHO Division Number 3, Sukhdev Singh said Mandeep’s sister from Phillaur had been trying to contact her for the past two days but received no response. “Fearing that something was wrong, she today visited Mandeep’s residence, and found the main door locked and a foul smell coming from inside the house. She inquired about her from the nearby residents and found that the door has been locked since Saturday,” he said, adding that she then immediately informed the police. He said when the police team reached the spot, and entered the house by breaking open the door, they found Mandeep’s dead body lying on the floor.

“It seems that she was murdered on Saturday as the house had been locked since then,” SHO said, while adding that as per the deceased’s sister, Mandeep and Vinod used to fight frequently. He said that an FIR has been registered in the case under relevant sections, and Mandeep’s body has been sent for post-mortem to Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, and further investigation is underway and they are trying to trace Vinod’s whereabouts.