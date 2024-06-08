Woman, kids confined

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by a villager Gurmit Singh, resident of village Ghurrka, the Satnampura police have registered a case under Section 346 of IPC against unknown persons on the charges of wrongfully confining his wife and two kids with wrong intention. The complainant told the police that his wife and two kids are missing since May 10. OC
Thief arrested with iron rods
Phagwara: The police have arrested a thief, identified as Rohit, a resident of village Jamshed on the charges of stealing a huge quantity of Saria (iron rods) from a construction site near here last night. On a complaint lodged by Munna Shah, a resident of Khajurala, the police have registered a case under Section 379 of IPC and succeeded in arresting the suspect. OC
Motorcycle stolen
Phagwara: A motorcycle, bearing the registration number PB-36K-8293, was found stolen from outside an electricity shop in village Khurampur near Phagwara yesterday. Shop owner Hardev Paul, a resident of village Rampur-Sunrra, told the police that he went to his shop after parking his bike but forgot to take the key from the ignition socket. He said that when he came out after sometime, he found his bike stolen. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of IPC and are investigating the matter. OC
Man killed in road accident
Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed while his wife and son sustained serious injuries in a car accident between their bike and a speeding Innova car near Bhanoki—Phagwara road today. The deceased was identified as Jaswinder. resident of village Jagatpur-Jattan.
