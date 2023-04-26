Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

A woman from Udhowal village in Mehatpur was murdered on Tuesday. The incident happened early in the morning. The deceased has been identified as Gurbaksh Kaur (50). The accused allegedly opened fire at

Kaur and her son Deepak Kumar (18) who sustained injuries. The arrested accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar.

Had asked accused not to stalk sister Ravi used to follow my sister and had bad intentions. I had earlier asked Ravi to stay away from my sister after which he took this extreme step. Deepak Kumar, victim

Deepak Kumar, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, told the police that Ravi used to follow his sister and had bad intentions. “I had earlier asked Ravi to stay away from my sister after which he took this extreme step,” he said in his statement. He added that at 6.30 in the morning, the accused rang the doorbell of the house. “He identified himself as an employee of the Electricity Department. The moment my mother opened the gate, he opened fire at her and me,” he added.

Deepak’s father Kashmir Chand has been living in Dubai for the last one and a half years. Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukhwindar Singh Bhullar held a press conference and said the accused, who belonged to the same village, barged into the victim’s house and opened fire, killing Kaur on the spot and leaving her son injured.

The SSP said a special team of senior police officials was formed which nabbed the accused within two hours. A case under Sections 302 (murder) 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house tresspass) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

A .32-bore revolver used in the crime along with 5 empty cartridges, and 20 live cartridges were also recovered from Ravi’s possession. The motorcycle (PB-08-EL 4993) used in committing the crime has also been impounded.